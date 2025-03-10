Costco Guys' Big Boom AJ Provides Major Update On AEW Contract Status After Revolution

Social media influencer Big Boom AJ of the Costco Guys competed in AEW for the second time during this past weekend's AEW Revolution, this time in a six-man tag match alongside Mark Briscoe and Orange Cassidy against Johnny TV and the MxM Collection. AJ walked away with another win and commented on the road forward with AEW during the AEW Revolution Post Show Media Scrum.

Naturally, since he's competed in AEW twice already, the veteran wrestler was asked where he stands with the promotion right now in terms of a contract. "I am officially with AEW right now, so — undefeated — I am under contract right now, as is Big Justice and The Rizzler, so we're going to be here for a while," AJ revealed. "I know there are some names on the AEW roster that I might be gunning for, some guys out there that don't quite believe in what I believe in: the happiness, the positivity, the Boom; so, yeah, you never how deep this is gonna go."

Interestingly, ahead of AEW Revolution, AJ sat down for an interview with "TMPT" where he revealed that his son, Big Justice, legitimately wanted to compete at the pay-per-view and not just be involved with a segment. AJ added that he had to settle his son down, but noted that he believes that his son will one day become one of the greatest wrestlers in the world and be crowned as the AEW World Champion during this run.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the AEW Revolution Post Show Media Scrum and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.