Big Boom AJ Sees AEW Success In The Future For His Son

Big Boom AJ and his son, Big Justice, are prominent internet figures and, as many AEW fans learned during AEW Full Gear 2024, AJ once had a pro wrestling career and is still pretty capable in the ring, even at 49 years old. AJ recently sat down for an interview with "TMPT" where he pointed out that he thinks Big Justice might have a future in AEW someday as a pro wrestler..

Currently in AEW, AJ is gearing up for his next match in the promotion which is set for the Zero Hour of the upcoming AEW Revolution pay-per-view. Johnny TV challenged him to a Trios match against him and MxM Collection with two partners of his choosing, and according to AJ, Big Justice wanted to be the third man. "I had to settle Big Justice down a little bit because I do think: one day, Big Justice is gonna be one of the greatest wrestlers in the world," AJ claimed. "I do think Big Justice will be AEW Champion one day, but for now we need him in our corner."

Shortly after his match with QT Marshall during the Zero Hour of Full Gear 2024, AJ briefly opened up about why he stepped away from pro wrestling years ago, and according to the veteran, if social media was as prominent back then as it is now, he might have stuck around.

