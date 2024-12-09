AEW Alum Big Boom AJ Explains Why He Originally Left The Wrestling Business

TikTok sensation Big Boom AJ defeated QT Marshall on the AEW Full Gear Zero Hour pre-show, in what was his first match back inside the ring since wrestling in CCW last October. AJ spent just over five years on the independent wrestling scene throughout the early 2000s and even became UWC Heavyweight Champion for 113 days before eventually hanging up his boots full-time in 2005. Speaking on an episode of "Hey! (EW)," AJ provided some more details on why he originally chose to step away from the ring, explaining that technology and travel played a massive role in his decision.

"If we had all we had right now, the internet where you could reach everyone, I would have stayed in wrestling. At the time, I went as far as wrestling as I really wanted to go ... I have so much respect for professional wrestlers being on the road over 200 days a year. At the time, television was really only the opportunity but now that we have all this, we're able to bring the boom!"

Despite picking up the win, AJ wrestled with a broken foot during his match with Marshall at Full Gear. Fortunately, he was able to finish the match after sustaining the injury. There is no current timeline on when AJ will return to full health or if he will be making any further wrestling appearances in the near future.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Hey! (EW)" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.