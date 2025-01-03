Big Boom AJ Reportedly Set To Wrestle At Upcoming AEW PPV

Social media stars Big Boom AJ, Big Justice, and The Rizzler got the whole world talking when AJ defeated QT Marshall on the Zero Hour portion of AEW Full Gear in November 2024, and it seems that AJ is going to bring the boom to another AEW pay-per-view in the near future. During a recent interview with "Cultaholic," The Costco Guys were talking about their future in AEW and what other plans the company has in store for them, to which Justice revealed that his dad is going to wrestle in March, leading to AJ going into more detail.

"We're looking at, you know, talking to the AEW team. It looks like I'll be at Revolution in March. So that's what we're gunning for right now. Maybe an appearance before that, but that's what we're looking at right now." The sixth Revolution pay-per-view takes place March 9, and it will be held in the legendary Crypto.com Arena (known better as the Staples Center) in Los Angeles, California, which has played host to countless WWE events, including WrestleMania 21 in 2005.

AJ and Big Justice have been featured in AEW since the match with Marshall at Full Gear, albeit in a non-wrestling capacity due to AJ sustaining a broken foot during his bout. They appeared at the All In:Texas on-sale launch party in December 2024, where they revealed that they will bring the boom to Globe Life Field on July 12. They were also featured on the Christmas episode of "AEW Collision" in the Hammerstein Ballroom, a show that received a huge lead-in thanks to the college football playoffs on TNT, and are currently featured in the updated introduction to "AEW Dynamite."

