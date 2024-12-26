AEW Collision Viewership & Ratings Report, 12/21/2024

"AEW Collision" has failed to draw over 500,000 viewers throughout the latter half of 2024, with the May 18 episode being the last time they were able to eclipse that benchmark. In addition, "Collision" has gone through its worst stretch of ratings as of late, with the last three weeks pulling in less than 300,000 viewers each. AEW also posted an all-time low number for their Saturday program on November 30, only drawing 144,000 viewers. That being said, AEW's Christmas edition of "Collision" ended the lengthy streak of poor ratings, posting their highest number for the show since July 29, 2023.

According to Wrestlenomics, "Collision" averaged 635,000 viewers and a 0.20 in the 18-49 demographic. When comparing both categories to the previous week, total viewership increased by a whopping 158%, with the 18-49 demo impressively being up by 122%. Crucially, "Collision" had a lead-in from the Clemson versus Texas College Football Playoff Game, which was one of the strongest lead-in's throughout the show's history, averaging 8.6 million viewers. Despite the massive bump in the ratings this week, "Collision's" overall viewership compared to December 2023 is down by 17%, with the 18-49 demo also decreasing by 20%.

"Collision" still managed to rank #3 in primetime on cable on Saturday, despite going head-to-head with the Ohio State versus Tennessee College Football Playoff Game, which was simulcast across ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2, delivering a total of 14.6 million viewers. It remains to be seen if "Collision" will be able to capitalize on this past Saturday's strong rating, or if they will revert back to numbers below 300,000 viewers heading into 2025.

