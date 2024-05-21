AEW Collision & Rampage Viewership & Ratings Report: 5/18/2458

May 11 was a tough Saturday for "AEW Collision," as the show not only dealt with the usual NBA and NHL Playoff competition, but also aired outside of its usual network, TNT, with "Collision" and "AEW Rampage" moving over to TBS for the night. This past weekend, both shows found themselves back in their usual home, and it sure seems that being back on TNT made a bit of a difference.

Advertisement

Wrestlenomics, Programming Insider, and Spoiler TV report that Saturday's "Collision" drew 523K total viewers, and 0.15 in the 18-49 demographic. Both categories were up significantly from last week's show, with total viewership rising 38%, while 18-49 was up 25%. "Rampage" also had a strong night, drawing 391K and 0.13, up 21% and18% from last week's 324K and 0.11 respectively. "Collision" drew its highest total viewership number since September 23 of last year, and their highest 18-49 since February.

"Collision" and "Rampage's" performances were made more impressive by the stiff sports competition it faced, including Game 6 of the Dallas Mavericks-Oklahoma City Thunder series on ABC, which drew 5.604 million viewers and 1.58 in 18-49. On cable, both AEW shows ranked in the top 10 in 18-49, with "Collision" coming 5th and "Rampage" 10th, trailing sports coverage and "On Patrol Live."

Advertisement

"Collision" started off hot thanks to Will Osprey vs. Shane Taylor, which opened with 588K and 0.18, the high point in 18-49, before finishing in QH2 with 596K, the total viewer high point, and 0.17. The show remained in the 500's till QH5, when it dropped to 484K, bottomed out in QH6 with 455K and 0.12, and ultimately finished with 481K and 0.15 for the main event. Meanwhile, "Rampage" was largely steady, ranging from 340K to 462K and 0.11 to 0.14 throughout its hour.