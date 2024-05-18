AEW Collision And Rampage Results 5/18/24: Team AEW Have A Bounty On Their Heads

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of AEW Collision and Rampage on 5/18/24 from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

We're just 8 days away from Double or Nothing. Three members of Team AEW, Bryan Danielson and FTR face The Righteous and Lance Archer. In a video posted to social media, Team AEW's opponents have been offered "Elite blood money" to harm them before Anarchy in the Arena. Ahead of her match at Double or Nothing, Serena Deeb will go one-on-one with Anna Jay. Following a sneak attack from Shane Taylor, Will Ospreay will face him one-on-one before his big pay-per-view match.

Advertisement

There will be three matches in an FTW Contender Series. The winner will advance to a 3-Way Eliminator match on next week's Dynamite. Bryan Keith will face Iron Savage's Boulder. Former FTW Champion, HOOK will wrestle Johnny TV. Katsuyori Shibata will take on long-time rival Rocky Romero.

The Patriarchy's Nick Wayne will face off against one of ROH's hottest talents, Jack Cartwheel. In a Battle of the C(K)assidys, Orange Cassidy goes one-on-one with Isiah Kassidy.

Following Collision, there's an all new Rampage. Shane Taylor Promotion's Lee Moriarty will face Kyle O'Reilly. Deonna Purrazzo takes on Robyn Renegade. Anthony Bowens will test his luck against Brian Cage. RUSH will also be in action.

Advertisement