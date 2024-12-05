AEW Collision Viewership & Ratings Report: 11/30/24

After a week off due to the Full Gear pay-per-view taking place on Saturday, November 23, "AEW Collision" returned on November 30 in an afternoon timeslot of 4PM ET/3PM PT. However, that didn't stop the company from loading up the show with high profile matches, including three Continental Classic matches, an appearance from CMLL legend Mistico, and Hangman Page getting a measure of revenge on Wheeler Yuta following the events of Full Gear, and the Thanksgiving Eve episode of "AEW Dynamite."

With all that said, the pre-emption proved to be a real detriment for AEW, as the November 30 episode of "Collision" only averaged a total of 144,000 viewers according to Wrestlenomics, who had the information verified by a Nielsen source. This is a massive 60% drop from the previous episode on November 16, which averaged 356,000 viewers in its regular timeslot. Not only does this figure make the November 30 episode the least viewed episode of "Collision" that was pre-empted, it's the lowest average viewership for any episode of "Collision" since the show started in June 2023.

The same can also be said for the key 18-49 demographic number, as the show earned a 0.03, a huge 73% drop from two weeks earlier, and beats the previous record of lowest 18-49 demo number in "Collision" history that was originally set by the September 6, 2024 episode that earned a 0.04 going head-to-head with "WWE SmackDown's" final episode on FOX. According to The Programming Insider, "Collision" ranked in 38th place for the day when it comes to shows that aired on cable for November 30, which AEW will be hoping to change on December 7 when the show airs live in its regular timeslot, but it will have to contend with the fact that "Collision" will be going head-to-head with NXT Deadline.