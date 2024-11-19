AEW Collision Viewership & Ratings Report: 11/16/24

"AEW Collision" has struggled to eclipse the 400,000 viewer mark since the Grand Slam edition of the program on September 28, with viewership steadily hovering under 350,000 each week. However, "Collision" has now slightly turned the tide, posting the highest rating the show has seen in the last seven weeks.

Per Wrestlenomics, "Collision" averaged 356,000 viewers and a 0.11 in the 18-49 demographic. When comparing both categories to the previous episode, total viewership grew by 7%, while also seeing a 10% increase in the 18-49 demo. Despite the improvement in viewership this week, when comparing the final quarter of this year's overall viewership to the final quarter of 2023, "Collision's" audience has dropped by a whopping 26%, with the 18-49 demo also taking a massive hit, decreasing by 31%. In addition, "Collision" doesn't seem to attract much interest on AEW's YouTube channel, with their highest-viewed video from the show, "Daniel Garcia chains the TNT Champion, Jack Perry, to his bus?!" currently sitting at 145,000 views.

"Collision" still managed to rank #4 on primetime cable in the 18-49 demo. They had stiff competition from both the UFC prelims on FX, which ranked #1 on the night with a 0.36, and College Football airing on ESPN, which ranked #2, posting a 0.22 for the Arizona State versus Kansas State game. "Collision" also went up against the Hallmark Movie "Jingle Bell Run," which finished #3 in the 18-49 demo, but pulled in a massive audience over 1,730,000 viewers.

