AEW Collision Viewership & Ratings Report: 9/28/24

All Elite Wrestling's festivities at Arthur Ashe Stadium continued this past weekend as the company presented the first-ever Grand Slam edition of "AEW Collision" on September 28. In what was the biggest "Collision" episode of the year so far, fans in Queens, New York, got to witness an AEW World Trios Championship match, grudge matches like Jamie Hayter versus Saraya and Hangman Page versus Jeff Jarrett. THey also got to see Kazuchika Okada go one-on-one with Sammy Guevara in an AEW Continental Championship Eliminator match, but how many tuned in to TNT on Saturday to witness all of the action?

According to Wrestlenomics, the September 28 episode of "Collision" averaged a total of 435,000 viewers, a big increase of 25% from the previous week's 347,000 viewers. This figure also marks "Collision's" highest average viewership since the August 24 episode, which acted as AEW's go-home show before All In London. The 435,000 figure is also a huge increase of 44% on the trailing four week average that stood at 301,000, although the trailing four weeks did include the episode that went head-to-head with "WWE SmackDown" on September 6.

There was also big movement in the key 18-49 demographic, as the September 28 show earned 0.13, up 8% from the 0.12 earned on September 21, and up 30% from the trailing four week average that came to a 0.10. This was also the highest number in the 18-49 demographic that "Collision" has earned since the August 24 episode in Cardiff, Wales, and led to "Collision" finishing in third place for all cable originals that aired in the prime time hours of Saturday night. Wrestlenomics confirmed that College Football dominated the ratings on cable for Saturday night, while the season 50 premiere of "Saturday Night Live" earned one of its highest ratings in years on September 28.

