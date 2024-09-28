AEW Collision Grand Slam Live Coverage 9/28 - Two Titles On The Line, Lumberjack Strap Match
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Collision: Grand Slam," coming to you from Arthur Ashe Stadium! Following Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam," the second half of AEW's annual New York special features two championship matches, including Jack Perry's TNT Championship open challenge and Komander and Private Party attempting to take the AEW World Trios Championship from PAC, Claudio Castagnoli, and a potentially reluctant Wheeler Yuta, as well as an AEW Continental Championship Eliminator Match between Kazuchika Okada and Sammy Guevara.
Additionally, "Hangman" Adam Page will take on Jeff Jarrett in a Lumberjack Strap match, Jamie Hayter will battle Saraya in a "Saraya's Rules" match, Chris Jericho's Learning Tree battles The Conglomeration in a Tornado Tag Match, and Hologram puts his undefeated streak on the line against The Beast Mortos and Dralistico. MxM Collective will also be featured in a segment with The Acclaimed.
Saraya's music hits and she comes to the ring with Harley Cameron by her side as we kick things off!
Saraya's Rules: Saraya vs. Jamie Hayter
Jamie Hayter comes down, but Harley Cameron is on the mic. She says there's one more rule this evening: the match does not begin until Saraya "slaps the slag." Hayter offers her face willingly, shoves Cameron, then takes the slap. Hayter takes the advantage and stomps Saraya in the corner, but she's fighting Cameron as well so it's basically a handicap match. Hayter manages to get to the outside, where she delivers a kick to Saraya and rolls her into the ring. Cameron grabs Hayter's leg, however, and while she's distracted, Saraya hits Hayter with a VCR, then proceeds to hit her while she's down with a keyboard. Saraya wraps the keyboard cord around Hayter's neck and chokes her for a while before going for a pinfall, but Hayter kicks out at one.
Saraya tosses Hayter from the ring, where Cameron attacks her on the outside, throwing her into the ringside barricade.Cameron mounts Hayter and chokes her, then picks her up so Saraya can give her four shots to the head with a baking sheet. On the fifth shot, however, Hayter dodges and Saraya hits Cameron, then delivers a German Suplex to Saraya on the outside. Cameron jumps on Hayter's back, but Hayter runs her into the barricade. Saraya nails Hayter in the back with a steel pipe to regain the advantage, then grabs a backpack and upends it to spill toy cars all over a table. No word on when that got set up.
Hayter fights back and takes out Cameron, then throws Saraya into the barricade. She throws Saraya back in the ring and celebrates, Saraya goes for a basement dropkick but Hayter catches her. Cameron with the distraction again, allowing Saraya to attempt another attack, but Hayter sends her crashing to the floor. Hayter chases Cameron around the ring, then climbs to the top rope, dragging Saraya with her. Cameron climbs up and grabs her, however, allowing Saraya to hit Hayter with a chair, sending both Hayter and Cameron into the toy car-covered tables. Saraya goes for a cover outside the ring but Hayter kicks out.
Saraya gets in the ring and she wants a count-out victory. As usual, the referee gets to nine before Hayter throws herself back into the ring. Saraya hits whatever she's calling the Rampaige now, but Hayter kicks out. Saraya goes for a powerbomb, but Hayter reverses, gets Saraya on her shoulders and runs her through a table that somebody set up in the corner. Again, no word on the tables situation. Saraya goes to whip Hayter's head into a chair set up in the corner, but Hayter reverses and does that to Saraya instead. Hayter with a Tombstone Piledriver, but she doesn't go for the cover. Hayter drags Saraya back to her feet and hits a massive lariat for the victory.
Winner: Jamie Hayter
In a backstage interview, Renee Paquette is talking to Ricochet and Will Ospreay. Ricochet compares himself to Kobe Bryant and says he wasn't even here a minute before the Don Callis Family and Ospreay got in his face. Ospreay says Ricochet has forgotten who he is and calls himself the best wrestler in the world right now.
Tornado Six-Man Tag Match: The Conglomeration vs. The Learning Tree
All six men immediately go after each other following their respective entrances. Jericho chops Orange Cassidy into the corner, then delivers punches. Jericho goes for a running attack on Cassidy, but Cassidy turns his back and Jericho runs into his backpack. Cassidy hits Jericho with the backpack and reveals it had a brick inside it. He”s then attacked by Bryan keith, who delivers a T-Bone Suplex to O"Reilly before taking a Slumdog Millionaire from Cassidy. O'Reilly takes out Keith but now Big Bill is in the ring. Cassidy and O'Reilly manage to get him out of the ring. Mark Briscoe sets up a chair and goes for a tope to the outside, but Jericho catches him and slams him into the chair. Jericho waves to the crowd as we go to commercial.
Back from break, Jericho is in control but Cassidy sends him flying into Keith and rolls up Jericho for a two count. Big Bill then levels Cassidy and takes down O'Reilly with the Bossman Slam. Bill tends to Keith in the corner, Briscoe attacks all three with chops and "redneck kung fu," taking Jericho down, but Big Bill hits him with a kick and taunts him. Bill throws Briscoe into the corner but knocks Keith off the apron, but Jericho nails Briscoe with a Codebreaker.
Cassidy and O'Reilly are back and they sit Jericho on a chair and taking turns delivering kicks to Jericho, and then to Keith sitting on Jericho. But now Big Bill is back and takes them all down, but as he tries to step out of the ring O'Reilly gets him with a dragon screw leg whip over the top rope. Bill takes a shot to the head and falls off the apron, but Jericho gets taken down and this time Briscoe is able to hit the chair-assisted tope to the outside. Briscoe puts a table in the ring and delivers shots to Jericho before going to set up the table in the center of the ring. Jericho rolls up Briscoe, who kicks out. Briscoe goes for the Jay Driller and hits it, but instead of pinning Jericho he puts him on the table and goes to the top rope. Briscoe with a taunt, but that takes long enough for Bill to appear and chokeslam Briscoe off the top rope through the table, with Jericho rolling out of the way just in time. Jericho crawls into the cover on Briscoe and gets the three.
Winners: The Learning Tree
After the match, Jericho makes the title belt gesture, signaling he's coming for Briscoe's ROH World Championship. Rocky Romero comes out to ensure no further violence occurs.
Brody King vs. Action Andretti
Brody King walks out to the ring for his match with Action Andretti, who is having anger management issues. Andretti's stable comes out with him at first but then lets him go out there on his own. Andretti attacks right away and starts attacking the back of King's knee, then comes off the ropes with a dropkick. Andretti with a standing Shooting Star Press for a one count. Andretti runs at King again but King slaps him down. King lifts Andretti up on his shoulders, but Andretti escapes and starts weaving around King, eventually hitting him with an enzuiguiri from the apron. Andretti goes for a springboard move but King clocks him in the face, sends him into the corner, and delivers the Cannonball for the three count.
Winner: Brody King
After the match, Top Flight comes out again, but are attacked by The Righteous. Andretti comes over the top rope with a dive and takes down Vincent, and the two teams stare each other down.
A video is shown of Jack Perry's "Scapegoat" van driving to the arena. Upon arrival, it stops and Perry gets out, bringing his title to the ring for an open challenge.
Jack Perry TNT Championship Open Challenge
Perry gets in the ring, but before he can say or do anything, Minoru Suzuki's music hits, and he comes out to accept the open challenge.
The bell rings, and Perry and Suzuki stare one another down. Suzuki gets the crowd into it, Perry, poses to boos. Perry delivers a forearm to the face, then another, and a third. They're not doing anything. Suzuki is asking for more, gets it, then delivers a shot of his own, which drops Perry to his knees. Suzuki still wants Perry's best shot, and Perry starts delivering chops, which are only making Suzuki laugh. Suzuki hits Perry with a chop that knocks him down in the former, followed by a big headbutt. Suzuki whips Perry into the other corner and follows up with a running boot. Suzuki grounds Perry, traps his arm, and begins bending his hands and fingers as Perry screams in pain. Suzuki wrestles Perry to the ground, face-down, then kicks Perry's own arm into his back. Perry writhes in pain as we go to a break.
Back from commercial, Perry has the advantage, hitting Suzuki with a neckbreaker for a two count. Perry mounts Suzuki and his strikes, before getting up and taunting the crowd. Suzuki gets to his knees and Perry delivers knees, but Suzuki doesn't stop. Suzuki laughs off more of Perry's strikes and gets him in a rear-naked choke. Suzuki goes for a piledriver but Perry counters with a back body drop. Suzuki chokes Perry on the ropes, then takes him to the outside and throws him into the barricade. Suzuki grabs a chair and hits Perry with it right in front of the referee, but Aubrey Edwards doesn't DQ him, taking the chair away instead. Suzuki rolls Perry back into the ring, but Perry hits a kick as Suzuki is coming back in himself. Perry throws Suzuki into the ring steps, then delivers a hanging DDT from the ring apron the floor. Perry then backs up and hits a running knee strike, driving Suzuki into the steps. He then rolls back into the ring and scores a count-out victory.
Winner and still AEW TNT Champion: Jack Perry
After the match, Perry mounts Suzuki again and delivers punches. He prepares to do more, but Katsuyori Shibata runs in to make the save. Perry leaves in disgust and Shibata shakes Suzuki's hand in the ring as we go to another break.
AEW World Trios Championship
Claudio Castagnoli's new music hits and he and PAC come out alone at first. As they make their way to the ring, Wheeler Yuta eventually joins them. Private Party enter to the ring alongside Komander, all looking more serious than usual.
Marq Quen starts things off with PAC, and he's aggressive, driving PAC into the corner and delivering a dropkick. As he comes off the ropes, however, he gets hit by Claudio, who drops him from the apron. PAC delivers stomps to Quen, then tags in Claudio, who delivers hits of his own. Claudio offers a tag to Yuta, but he doesn't take it. PAC tags in instead and continues kicking Quen in the corner. PAC picks up Quen and drives his face into the turnbuckle bad, then tags Claudio, who delivers a chop. Quen fires back and he and Claudio exchange strikes; Quen gets the better of it for a moment before Claudio hits a bodyslam and a double stomp. Claudio starting down Yuta as he drags Quen to his feet. Quen tries to fight out but Claudio gets him in a hold. Quen fights back but Claudio delivers a uranage onto his own knee. Again, Claudio wants Yuta to tag in, but he won't. PAC tags in and stands on Quen, kicking him along with Claudio from the apron.
PAC again drives Quen's head into the turnbuckle pad. Claudio holds Quen's head for PAC to kick, but Quen manages to land hits on them and dive for the tag to Zay, who makes the hot tag and takes down PAC and Claudio. Zay comes off the rope and PAC lifts him into the air, but he comes down with a DDT. Zay goes for the cover but PAC kicks out and Claudio stomps his injured hand. Claudio forces Yuta to tag in by slapping his chest, then does the Giant Swing to Zay, but Yuta won't deliver the kick. Claudio is verbally berating Yuta, but Yuta is talking back. PAC joins in but now Komander is in the ring and hits PAC with a dropkick. Claudio tries to do a move but Komander counters it. Claudio falls to the outside, Komander jumps to the top rope and leaps down onto Claudio; Yuta could have stopped him but didn't. Quen with a dive on PAC and Zay rolls up Yuta for a two count. Yuta comes back to himself somewhat and delivers a slam to Zay. He still seems reluctant and sympathetic toward Zay, but Zay delivers another shot to him and Yuta snaps, tearing at Zay's injured hand with his fingers and even his teeth before delivering elbows to the side of the head and then locking Zay in the Cattle Mutilation. The ref calls for the bell.
Winners, and still AEW World Trios Champions: PAC, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta
After the match, PAC and Claudio express their pride in Yuta, who seems to realize what he's done and flees to the back.
A video for the Outrunners plays, and now it's time for Hologram!
Hologram vs. The Beast Mortos vs. Dralistico vs. The Beast Mortos
Hologram comes out, followed by Dralistico and The Beast Mortos. The match opens with an exchange between all three wrestlers that ends with Mortos hitting a double clothesline. Dralistico with a head scissors on Hologram, Mortos with a corkscrew takedown on Dralistico, Hologram with a wristlock arm drag on Mortos. All kinds of things are happening now, this match is going extremely fast, with lots of flips exchanged between all three men. Sorry, that's the best you're gonna get with what just happened.
Dralistico misses Mortos with an enzuguiri but hits Hologram. Dralistico sends Mortons to the outside then hits him with a tope suicida, after which Hologram follows up with a top of his own on Dralistico as we go to commercial.