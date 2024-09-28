AEW Collision Grand Slam Live Coverage 9/28 - Two Titles On The Line, Lumberjack Strap Match

Jamie Hayter comes down, but Harley Cameron is on the mic. She says there's one more rule this evening: the match does not begin until Saraya "slaps the slag." Hayter offers her face willingly, shoves Cameron, then takes the slap. Hayter takes the advantage and stomps Saraya in the corner, but she's fighting Cameron as well so it's basically a handicap match. Hayter manages to get to the outside, where she delivers a kick to Saraya and rolls her into the ring. Cameron grabs Hayter's leg, however, and while she's distracted, Saraya hits Hayter with a VCR, then proceeds to hit her while she's down with a keyboard. Saraya wraps the keyboard cord around Hayter's neck and chokes her for a while before going for a pinfall, but Hayter kicks out at one.

Saraya tosses Hayter from the ring, where Cameron attacks her on the outside, throwing her into the ringside barricade.Cameron mounts Hayter and chokes her, then picks her up so Saraya can give her four shots to the head with a baking sheet. On the fifth shot, however, Hayter dodges and Saraya hits Cameron, then delivers a German Suplex to Saraya on the outside. Cameron jumps on Hayter's back, but Hayter runs her into the barricade. Saraya nails Hayter in the back with a steel pipe to regain the advantage, then grabs a backpack and upends it to spill toy cars all over a table. No word on when that got set up.

Hayter fights back and takes out Cameron, then throws Saraya into the barricade. She throws Saraya back in the ring and celebrates, Saraya goes for a basement dropkick but Hayter catches her. Cameron with the distraction again, allowing Saraya to attempt another attack, but Hayter sends her crashing to the floor. Hayter chases Cameron around the ring, then climbs to the top rope, dragging Saraya with her. Cameron climbs up and grabs her, however, allowing Saraya to hit Hayter with a chair, sending both Hayter and Cameron into the toy car-covered tables. Saraya goes for a cover outside the ring but Hayter kicks out.

Saraya gets in the ring and she wants a count-out victory. As usual, the referee gets to nine before Hayter throws herself back into the ring. Saraya hits whatever she's calling the Rampaige now, but Hayter kicks out. Saraya goes for a powerbomb, but Hayter reverses, gets Saraya on her shoulders and runs her through a table that somebody set up in the corner. Again, no word on the tables situation. Saraya goes to whip Hayter's head into a chair set up in the corner, but Hayter reverses and does that to Saraya instead. Hayter with a Tombstone Piledriver, but she doesn't go for the cover. Hayter drags Saraya back to her feet and hits a massive lariat for the victory.

Winner: Jamie Hayter

In a backstage interview, Renee Paquette is talking to Ricochet and Will Ospreay. Ricochet compares himself to Kobe Bryant and says he wasn't even here a minute before the Don Callis Family and Ospreay got in his face. Ospreay says Ricochet has forgotten who he is and calls himself the best wrestler in the world right now.