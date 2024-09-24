AEW Collision Viewership & Ratings Report: 9/21/24

Despite failing to top 300,000 viewers in the last three weeks, and recording a historic low 157,000 viewers on the September 6 "AEW Collision," this past Saturday's episode appeared to be a change in trajectory. According to Wrestlenomics, "Collision" averaged 347,000 viewers and a 0.12 in the key 18-49 demographic. When comparing both categories to the previous week, total viewership increased by 29% from 268,000, while also seeing an impressive bump in the 18-49 demo, which grew by 50%. Despite the ratings boost this week, "Collision's" overall viewership compared to September 2023 is down by 29% after averaging nearly 450,000 viewers this time last year. In addition, AEW ranked #19 on cable in the P18-49, including programs listed outside of primetime. ESPN dominated the rankings on Saturday night, with several college football games topping the charts.

According to "WrestleTix," 2,576 tickets were distributed for "Collision" from the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts, which had a setup of 2,990 seats. When comparing to other markets, WWE was able to sell 3,791 tickets at the same venue for Saturday Night's Main Event on August 22, 2022. "Collision's" tickets sales have continued to decline throughout the year, with the third quarter of 2024 dropping by 55% when it comes to average estimated tickets distributed. "Collision" is currently averaging 1,972 tickets in the latter half of 2024, which is down 55% after averaging 4,354 this time last year.

When it comes to "Collision" digital views, Darby Allin's battle with Evil Uno garnered the most clicks on YouTube for the show, posting over 136,000 views. Sammy Guevara and Dustin Rhodes defending their ROH Tag Team Titles in a Bunkhouse Brawl against the Undisputed Kingdom accumulated over 96,000 views, followed by Nigel McGuinness demanding Bryan Danielson to answer his AEW Championship challenge with 93,000 views.

