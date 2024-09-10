AEW Collision Viewership & Ratings Report, 9/6/2024

September 6 on TNT was dominated by AEW programming as the company gave their fans one last burst of action before the All Out pay-per-view on September 7. A pre-empted episode of "AEW Collision" was followed by "AEW Rampage," followed by the All Out countdown show. How many people tuned in to "Collision" to watch Kazuchika Okada's opponents for All Out be decided, Hikaru Shida vs. Deonna Purrazzo, and the eight-man match of champions?

According to "Wrestlenomics," "Collision" averaged a total of 157,000 viewers, making it the lowest viewed episode of "Collision" since the show began in June 2023. The 157,000 viewers also mark a staggering 46 percent drop from the 289,000 viewers the August 31 episode garnered, a show that aired in its normal time slot but had to contend with WWE's Bash In Berlin Premium Live Event taking place on the same day. The key 18-49 demographic number also took a large hit as the show earned a 0.04 number, another record low for "Collision" and a steep 60 percent drop from the 0.10 number earned the previous week.

The decline in viewership and ratings could mostly be attributed to the show going head-to-head with the final episode of "WWE SmackDown" on FOX, which earned 1,770,000 viewers, over ten times the amount of viewers Collision earned. It also went up against the NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles that aired live from Sao Paulo, Brazil on Peacock, which earned a total of 14 million viewers.

According to "Programming Insider," "Collision" placed 22nd for the evening amongst all primetime shows that aired on cable, 15 spots behind "AEW Rampage" in seventh as that show earned 233,000 viewers and a 0.08 number in the 18-49 demographic.