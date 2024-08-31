WWE SmackDown And AEW Collision Will Go Head-To-Head Next Week

North America's top promotions, WWE and AEW, will compete head-to-head again on Friday, September 6. According to Fightful, "WWE SmackDown" and "AEW Collision" will air simultaneously at 8 pm ET. This is due to AEW airing its annual pay-per-view event, All Out, on Saturday, September 7, from Chicago. This week's "SmackDown," airing live on FOX from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, will be the fallout episode from Bash in Berlin, whereas "Collision," airing live on TNT from the NOW Arena in Chicago, will be part of a 3.5-hour lineup promoting All Out. After "Collision" airs, "AEW Rampage" will broadcast at 10 pm ET, followed by "Countdown to All Out" at 11 pm ET. As of this report, no matches or segments have been announced.

Meanwhile, WWE officials have confirmed that on next week's "SmackDown," Giovanni Vinci will make his return to in-ring action after a nearly five-month absence from the company. Additionally, there will be an eight-man tag team match as The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, and WWE Tag Team Champions Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa) will face DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) and The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford). It will be the last "SmackDown" on FOX before debuting on the USA Network on September 13.

So far, five matches have been announced for All Out, including the main event, which will see Bryan Danielson make his first AEW World Championship defense against current TNT Champion, Jack Perry. Danielson won the championship in a career versus title match, where he beat the odds against former champion Swerve Strickland, last Sunday at All In.

