New AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson Reveals When And How He'll Retire On Dynamite

AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson isn't retiring any time soon after winning the gold from Swerve Strickland at All In. He said on "AEW Dynamite" that he will continue to defend the belt for as long as he can. Danielson issued a first-come, first-served challenge for the championship at All Out, and another champion blindsided him to accept.

Danielson came out to the ring and spoke about his victory and his family, and said Sunday was his favorite moment of his career. He explained his contract with AEW expired on August 1, that he'll be needing neck surgery "sooner rather than later," and his family is ready for him to come home. He said he's had a lot of thinking to do since his victory. Danielson expressed his love for professional wrestling and for AEW, saying the fact the company even exists makes not just professional wrestling better, but his life, as well. He said it's probably time for him to go home, but not just yet.

"I will not retire as AEW champion," Danielson said. "I am going to fight for this championship as much as I possibly can and granted, don't get this twisted, as soon as I lose this, my full-time career is over, but that's not going to be anytime soon, because I still have a lot of heads to kick in."

He issued the challenge for All Out, and TNT Champion Jack Perry appeared on the tron in what turned out to be a pre-recorded video. He said that no one believed in him, including Danielson, so he had to make his own future. Perry said the only time they've stood across from each other in the ring was after Perry was set on fire before pinning Danielson during Anarchy in the Arena. Perry said his future is to retire Danielson, but Danielson' future is behind him. Perry himself jumped Danielson from behind to end "Dynamite."