Backstage Details On Bryan Danielson's AEW Contract Status And Medical Condition

"The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson has been remarkably transparent about the circumstances surrounding his imminent retirement, recently revealing that his AEW contract expired prior to All In and that he's going to need neck surgery by the end of the year. Those are two things you don't usually expect from someone walking into Wembley Stadium in less than 24 hours to compete for the AEW World Championship in the main event of All In 2024, and on the eve of the big show, Fightful Select has some new information on Danielson's condition and potential future.

Advertisement

According to Fightful, Danielson has legitimately been working without a contract since August 1, including for his most recent match on the August 7 episode of "AEW Dynamite," which saw him defeat Jeff Jarrett. Fightful claims Danielson was medically cleared to compete in that match, just as he has been for the match with AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland at All In, but says he was not cleared to compete in the Blood & Guts match on July 24. His medical issues are reportedly the reason he hasn't been wrestling more often since winning the Men's 2024 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, and AEW is under the impression that his remaining matches after All In could also be "fewer than expected." By stipulation, Danielson says he'll never wrestle again if he loses to Strickland on Sunday — it would be just his 13th singles loss in AEW, despite Fightful writing that Danielson has lobbied to never win a championship and lose the majority of his matches, even to the point of regretting his wins.

Advertisement

Fightful also says Danielson has continued to work in a creative capacity and on the AEW disciplinary committee on the terms of his AEW talent deal, despite his contract's expiration. He's expected to continue working with AEW after his retirement from full-time competition; Fightful's WWE sources claim Danielson is beloved and respected by the WWE locker room, but they haven't reached out.