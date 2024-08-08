Bryan Danielson Details AEW Duties Outside Of The Ring

In addition to his role as an in-ring competitor, Bryan Danielson is also a member of the All Elite Wrestling disciplinary committee, which notably recommended the firing of CM Punk last year. During a recent interview with "Gorilla Position," Danielson opened up about one of his other duties, specifically those related to AEW's creative department, which is led by AEW President Tony Khan.

Advertisement

"How it looks now is I help with creative a little bit," Danielson said. "What that usually looks like is it's not necessarily a formal creative meeting or anything like that. Tony will call me and run some ideas past me or he'll say like 'Hey, I was thinking of this. Do you have any ideas for this or something like that?' But that's haphazard. It could happen three times in a week. It could not happen at all for three weeks."

In less than three weeks, Danielson is slated to challenge Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship at AEW All In. Should he lose, Danielson vowed to retire from in-ring competition. His work behind the scenes, however, may continue forth, depending on the demand for traveling.

Advertisement

"I don't really know what that part of [my AEW work] will look like [after retirement]," Danielson said. "I think it's just going to kind of have to evolve naturally and with whatever my comfort level is and their comfort level is. Honestly I don't want to travel very much so that's another piece of the wrestling puzzle as far as physically."

While Danielson is unsure of how his body would respond to routine life on the road, he assures that he is always just a phone call away should Khan want to bounce booking ideas around with him after his in-ring career comes to a close.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Gorilla Position" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.