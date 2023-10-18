Bryan Danielson Addresses Role In Creative, AEW Collision

Bryan Danielson is Tony Khan's heir apparent of sorts to run AEW in the event something bad was to happen to its current chief. That comes on the heels of reports that Danielson has become an integral part of AEW's creative team and a major player in the direction of "AEW Collision" following CM Punk's exit. But in a recent interview with "Sports Nightly," Danielson downplayed such news as "the word on the street" and not entirely accurate.

"I think it's probably a little overstated," Danielson said of his role in AEW's creative team. "People ask me about it all the time, and I really don't do that much extra. Sometimes Tony asks me about certain ideas — or whatever — for "Collision," and sometimes he doesn't. He's a very busy man. Football season has started ... I hear a lot less from him during football season."

"It's one of those things where these shows are still Tony Khan-produced shows, most of these ideas are Tony Khan's ideas," he clarified. Danielson sees himself more as a sounding board off which Khan bounces ideas. He noted that there have been times when he'd offer his suggestion, and Khan would either ride with the new idea or stick with his gut instead.