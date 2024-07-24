Tony Khan On How Long Bryan Danielson Plans To Stay With AEW

Bryan Danielson revealed earlier this year that his AEW contract will be expiring in August just before All In at Wembley Stadium where he is set to challenge Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship, however Tony Khan has now provided another update on "The American Dragons" future in the company.

Speaking with "The Rich Eisen Show" Khan went into detail about being emotional that Danielson is currently in the midst of his final run as a full-time wrestler, but has no doubt that the former WWE star will want to stay involved with AEW for the foreseeable future.

"We have great leadership," Khan said, "great people here and nobody greater I think it's fair to say Bryan Danielson is a huge part of the company...Swerve has said this will be Bryan's final countdown and I can't say how much time Bryan has left in the ring but he has said this will be his final year and this is going to be year Bryan hangs him up from full-time wrestling and at that point it's going to be a sad day for pro wrestling and for me personally but it's great to be able to have Bryan, that I can call and talk to or have in the locker room with us every week...I hope Bryan will stay here for the rest of his life and I know he's planning to stay with us for a long time going forward."

Danielson has yet to capture the AEW World Championship since debuting for the company in 2021 and if he is successful in defeating Strickland at Wembley Stadium, it will be the first title he holds since 2019 when he was a tag-team champion in WWE.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Rich Eisen Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.