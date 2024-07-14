Tommy Dreamer Discusses Bryan Danielson's World Title Prospects In AEW

Following his win of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, Bryan Danielson is now set to headline AEW All In later this year, to take on Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship. Many believe that Danielson should've been in the title picture already, but with his retirement on the horizon there might not be time left for a lengthy championship run. On a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," Tommy Dreamer said this could be the end of Danielson's championship aspirations.

"He's saying he's not going to be a full-time wrestler, so if you're not going to be a full-time wrestler, hey, you're not going to get too many title shots along the way for the world title," Dreamer explained, though the former ECW Champion doesn't think Danielson will be gone for good. "It could be his...'Hey I'm not going to be a full-time wrestler, maybe I'm going to do more stuff behind the scenes. Maybe I'm not going to be at all TVs.'"

Dreamer believes win or lose, Danielson's match at All In will be an emotional moment, but ultimately the idea of Danielson holding the title is an enticing one for him.

"Could you see Bryan Danielson, confetti flying, 'Final Countdown' going, and he's your champion, and everyone – fifty/sixty thousand – going 'Yes, yes, yes?' That's gonna be a moment," Dreamer imagined, comparing it to another famous title win. "Honestly – I hope it captures the emotion of Terry Funk [winning the ECW Championship] at Barely Legal."

Dreamer then noted how well AEW does with farewells, like Sting, but still doesn't believe that "The American Dragon" will be retiring at All In, though Dreamer thinks he should consider it.

"I don't think it's gonna be his last match – I kinda wish it was because of the more emotion that I could get into, but, that's just me," Dreamer said.

