Bryan Danielson Wins AEW World Title, Celebrates With His Family At All In 2024

Bryan Danielson emerged victorious against Swerve Strickland in the main event of AEW All In 2024, using the LeBell Lock to tap out the champion and ensure that his wrestling career will continue for a little while longer. With his win, Danielson became the ninth person to hold the AEW World Championship, bringing Strickland's reign to an end at 126 days.

Before the All In main event, Danielson stopped to embrace his wife Brie and their children, who have played an important role in this storyline as Danielson has contemplated the end of his in-ring career. A simple glance by Strickland towards Danielson's family during the match enraged the longtime wrestler, and the champion continued to antagonize his opponent by dragging a bloodied Danielson over to his family later in the match.

Further into the bout, with Strickland taking in the fact that the crowd was firmly against him, the champion landed a series of House Call kicks to Danielson's head, and Danielson just barely managed to break out of the three-count. The challenger then began to reclaim momentum in the match by taking comfort in the sight of his family, leading to an intense back-and-forth between the two fierce competitors that included Danielson becoming the first person to kick out of Strickland's "Big Pressure" finisher.

After a brief appearance from a disheveled and enraged "Hangman" Adam Page, Strickland and Danielson turned their focus back on each other. Danielson was then finally able to make Strickland tap to end the match.

Weeks ahead of All In, Danielson escalated the stakes by declaring that he would never wrestle again if he failed to defeat Strickland for the title. This was followed up by backstage reports that Danielson had been dealing with a list of accumulating injuries, making it seem as though he could genuinely retire following today's show.