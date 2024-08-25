Brie Danielson, Fka WWE Star Brie Bella, Appears On Camera During AEW All In Main Event

In support of what was billed as possibly being the final match of her husband's illustrious career, Brie Danielson appeared on camera, along with their children, in support of Bryan Danielson's title opportunity against AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland at AEW All In. Danielson made his way down the entrance ramp to "The Final Countdown," with the crowd singing along and joining him in "Yes!" gestures, heading straight toward his family, embracing the kids and giving the former Brie Bella in WWE a kiss before the match.

Early in the contest, Strickland pulled a befallen Danielson right in front of where Brie and family sat, taunting them while landing a series of stomps. At several times during the contest, a bloodied Danielson reached toward his wife and children. Upon winning, he blew them a kiss as his Blackpool Combat Club compadres Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, and PAC looked on in approval before escorting the family into the ring to celebrate.

Brie, who also appeared on the All In Zero hour broadcast in a pre-taped interview with Renee Paquette, is a former WWE Divas Champion, was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame alongside her twin sister Nikki, and last appeared for WWE at the 2022 Royal Rumble. The Bella Twins parted ways with the company to pursue outside ventures when their contracts expired in March 2023.

