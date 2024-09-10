WWE Smackdown Viewership & Ratings Report, 9/6/2024

The September 6 episode of "WWE SmackDown" marked the end of an era for WWE's blue brand as the show not only saw the fallout from the Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event on August 31 but also marked the final episode on Fox ahead of the move back to USA Network on September 13. While the fans in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada saw the action unfold live, how many people tuned in to Fox for the final time?

According to "Wrestlenomics," the show averaged a total of 1,770,000 viewers, a record low for "SmackDown" in its five-year run on Fox when it comes to a live broadcast. The only episode in the show's history that averaged a lower total while on Fox was the December 29, 2023 episode that showed re-aired footage from the previous 12-month period. Compared to the August 30 show that took place in Germany, the September 6 episode saw a 14 percent drop in average viewership.

The same record low happened in the key 18-49 demographic as well, as the show earned a 0.45 number, a 15 percent drop from the previous week, and a number that is only beaten by the aforementioned December 29, 2023 episode in terms of low numbers. Despite this, "SmackDown" earned the top spot among the 18-49 audience for the night's primetime TV shows, according to "Programming Insider." However, the show placed second for the night when the NFL game that aired on Peacock was included as that earned 14 million viewers.

While WWE couldn't come close to the NFL game in Sao Paulo, Brazil, they comfortably beat "AEW Collision" which ran head-to-head against "SmackDown."