WWE Smackdown Ratings Report, 12/29/2023

The final "WWE SmackDown" of 2023, much like the final "WWE Raw," was a best-of show, dedicated to the highlights from the past year. And much like said "Raw" episode, it took a significant hit in the ratings, dropping double digits in both overall viewership and viewership in the 18-49 demographic.

"Wrestlenomics" is reporting that "SmackDown" was down 36% in overall viewership, with 1,355,000 viewers tuning in total. The 18-49 demographic was down 49%, scoring a .28 in the coveted demographic. The highest-rated segment in both demographics was the show's opening segment, which was followed by a swift and steady decline throughout most of the program, with the lowest-rated segment in both demographics coming during the replay of Rey Mysterio vs. Logan Paul. The show rebounded slightly for the final two quarters of the night but never to the heights of the show's opening.

"SmackDown" suffered a marginal slip in the ratings the week before but nothing like the massive drop for last week's highlight episode, as it only dropped around 6%.

"Raw" suffered similarly in the ratings, with a 55% drop in overall viewership for its Christmas Day "Best Of" edition of the program and a 62% drop in the 18-49 demographic. Meanwhile, "AEW Dynamite" managed an 8% jump in the ratings during the pre-New Year's, post-Christmas lull, though they had the added benefit of an impending PPV and actual new programming, as the live episode was not only the Block Finals for the Continental Classic but also the go-home show for AEW Worlds End.