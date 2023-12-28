WWE Raw Ratings Report - 12/25/2023

The December 25 edition of "WWE Raw," which was a best of the year edition of the show, saw a steep decline in viewership, with an all-time low number.

"WrestleNomics" has reported that the special edition of "Raw" brought in just 698,000 viewers, a 55% decline when compared to the December 18 edition of "Raw." The most recent episode, broadcast on Christmas Day, experienced a more significant drop in the crucial 18-49 age group, registering a rating of 0.47 and a 62% decrease compared to previous figures. The report further added that the corresponding "Raw" from last year, which aired a day after Christmas Day, registered 1,074,000 viewers, a sizable difference when compared to this year's number. But, this past week's ratings were understandably low due to the show being aired on Christmas Day.

While ratings have dipped the last two weeks, WWE is up by 8% in the key demographic in December when compared to last December, while quarter four ratings when compared to last year have seen an even bigger increase of 22%.

The Absolute Best of 2023 of "Raw" featured The Miz, who opened the show, followed by interviews with Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, and Cody Rhodes, as well as the best matches of 2023. A few of the matches that aired on this past week's "Raw" were the Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles match at Night of Champions, GUNTHER vs. Chad Gable on "Raw," Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest at Backlash, and Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam.