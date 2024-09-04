WWE Smackdown Viewership & Ratings Report: 8/30/24

The first two "WWE SmackDown" shows following SummerSlam featured a returning Roman Reigns, and drew over 2.2 million viewers two weeks in a row. However, since the "Original Tribal Chief" has been off television, there has been a significant decrease in ratings, as total viewership declined by nearly 200,000 viewers the following week. This past Friday's go-home show for Bash in Berlin from the Uber Arena was no different.

According to Wrestlenomics, "SmackDown" averaged 2,054,000 viewers and a 0.53 in the key 18-49 demographic. When comparing both categories to the previous week, the blue brand's total viewership stayed even, while seeing a decrease in the 18-49 demo by 5%. "SmackDown's" overall viewership compared to last August has decreased by 4%, with the 18-49 demo also declining by 5%. In addition, this was the lowest 18-49 demo rating Friday's flagship show has recorded since the July 26 episode.

Although "SmackDown" has seen a decrease in viewership the last two weeks, according to "Wrestletix," WWE was able to sell 12,145 tickets for Friday's show, and 13,387 tickets for a sold out show at Bash in Berlin, now the highest-grossing arena event in company history. On WWE's YouTube channel, Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes' promo segment was the most-viewed video, currently sitting at 295,000 views, with LA Knight defeating Ludwig Kaiser for his United States Championship at second with 191,442 views, and Grayson Waller apologizing to Austin Theory in third with 147,294 views.

