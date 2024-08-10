Roman Reigns Returns To WWE SmackDown, Wrecks The Guerrillas Of Destiny And Leaves

The "OTC" Roman Reigns returned to "WWE SmackDown" for the first time since before WrestleMania 40 on Friday and made a big impact on Solo Sikoa's new Bloodline by taking out the Guerrillas of Destiny, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa. Sikoa was seen backstage in gorilla to start the segment, and Tonga told him that Reigns still hadn't arrived. Sikoa told him not to worry, that Reigns would be there. Once in the ring, Sikoa called out his cousin, and said if he called himself the "tribal chief," to come take the ulafala from him.

Reigns' music hit and Sikoa sent Tonga and Loa outside the ring on the offensive. Reigns unleashed his wrath with the ring steps, taking the Guerrillas of Destiny out. He then went after Sikoa in the ring, hitting him with a Superman Punch and setting up to hit a spear before Loa pulled Sikoa out of the ring. The ulafala was still in the corner of the ring, and Reigns picked it up, but was blindsided by Tonga and Loa from behind. Tonga gave the ulafala back to Sikoa, who started up the ramp.

Reigns hit a Superman punch to both Tonga and Loa, then hit a spear on the latter. He ran around the ring on the outside and spear Tonga through the barricade. Reigns beat down Loa in the middle of the ring with a chair, while Sikoa stood on the stage with the ulafala, watching on, telling Reigns he was the chief now. The broadcast went off the air with Reigns and Sikoa staring each other down.

