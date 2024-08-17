The Bloodline Destroy Roman Reigns Following Jacob Fatu Ambush On WWE SmackDown

The "Original Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns didn't stay on top of the new Bloodline for long after his return at SummerSlam to start off August, as he fell victim to Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and a returning Jacob Fatu on Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown." Sikoa and Tonga came down the ramp to start the segment. Sikoa asked Orlando to acknowledge him, but they started to chant "OTC" instead. Sikoa told the crowd that if they didn't want to acknowledge him, that was fine, but he knew of one man who needed to do just that. He called out Reigns to come take the ulafala back from him.

Reigns' music hit, and Sikoa took off the ulafala and gave it to Tonga to hold on to before he went after Reigns. The Original Tribal Chief hit a Superman Punch to Sikoa, then Tonga stepped in and started beating him down. Reigns delivered a Rock Bottom to Tonga for his troubles, then cleared off the announce desk and looked to put Tonga through it before Sikoa rallied and got back on the offensive. Sikoa looked for the Samoan Spike, but Reigns countered, hit a second Superman Punch, then a spear.

Reigns put on the ulafala, almost in relief, but it didn't last for long, as Fatu came in, still wearing a boot from his reported SummerSlam injury, and started fighting with Reigns. Fatu and Tonga set Reigns up on Sikoa's shoulders, and the three delivered a powerbomb to Reigns, sending him through the announce desk. Back in the ring, Tonga put the ulafala back around Sikoa's neck, and the Bloodline stood tall over Reigns to end the show.

