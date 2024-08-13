Backstage Update On When Jacob Fatu Is Expected Back On WWE SmackDown

At SummerSlam, "The Samoan Werewolf" Jacob Fatu nearly cost Cody Rhodes the WWE Undisputed Championship when he hit the champion with a top rope splash through the announce table. He did not leave the encounter unscathed, though, as he was seen clutching his leg after the spot. While WWE officials confirmed that the spot was planned to write Fatu out of the match, worries of a legitimate injury solidified when Fatu was seen sporting a walking boot in the days following the event.

"PWInsider Elite" has recently issued a positive injury update on Fatu, and has given a range for his expected return. According to the report, Fatu is expected to return to in-ring action by the end of August 2024. The report did not disclose any specifics regarding Fatu's injury, including the type of injury and severity.

There was reportedly talent within WWE who thought Fatu was legitimately injured during his SummerSlam spot, but an internal WWE source "blew off [the] idea" when asked. The report, combined with Fatu's absence from the most recent edition of "WWE SmackDown," may imply that he did have a legitimate injury, albeit a minor one. Fatu has not commented on his condition, and a definitive return date for "The Samaon Werewolf" remains unannounced.

Ever since his debut on "SmackDown," Fatu has been the most dangerous member of Sikoa's new Bloodline. Fatu, who is one-half of the WWE Tag Team Champions, has been vocal about his support for the new "Tribal Chief." When he returns, fans can expect to see him at odds with Roman Reigns, who returned at SummerSlam with a vengeance against Sikoa. Interestingly, it has been reported that Fatu was written out of his SummerSlam match so that he would avoid an encounter with Reigns.