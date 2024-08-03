Jacob Fatu And Tama Tonga Win First Titles In WWE

On the eve of SummerSlam with the rumored return of Roman Reigns's return, the new Bloodline bookended the show. Solo Sikoa and Cody Rhodes traded words. Sikoa wanted the match contested under Bloodline Rules, which Rhodes accepted. Rhodes competed in a match under the same stipulations against Reigns at "WrestleMania 40".

In the main event of Friday's "WWE SmackDown," #DIY put their WWE Tag Team Titles on the line against the new Bloodline's Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga. "The Samoan Werewolf" and "The Right Hand Man" won the title shot last week after winning a gauntlet match. Tonga's brother and Guerillas of Destiny partner was ringside along with Sikoa. The champs came out of the gate hot and seemed on track to retain, even hitting the Shatter Machine on Tonga.

Loa jumped up on the apron to create a diversion so Sikoa could hit Gargano, which allowed Tonga to hit a reverse DDT. Loa once again went to the apron, but Gargano was ready and hit him before nailing a tope suicida on Tonga. After taking a reverse hurricanrana, Fatu hit Gargano with a Samoan Drop and a moonsault for the win. After the match, Sikoa stood over Gargano with the tag titles on each shoulder to send a message to Rhodes.

While the titles are both Fatu and Tonga's first titles in WWE, Fatu is a former MLW World Heavyweight Champion, while Tama has had numerous runs with the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championship, as well as the NEVER Openweight Championship during his time in NJPW.