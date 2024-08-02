WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 8/2 - Cody Rhodes & Solo Sikoa Meet In The Ring, Two Tag Team Title Matches

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on August 2, 2024, coming to you live from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio!

One night before he defends the Undisputed Championship against Solo Sikoa, Cody Rhodes will be meeting with his SummerSlam challenger in the ring one last time tonight. Sikoa and the rest of The Bloodline have made Rhodes watch on as they attack his allies Randy Orton and Kevin Owens in the closing moments of the July 12 and 19 editions of "SmackDown".

#DIY will be putting the WWE Tag Team Championship on the line for the second time ever since dethroning A-Town Down Under as titleholders on the July 5 episode of "SmackDown" as they defend against Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga. Fatu and Tonga secured the right to challenge Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa when they emerged victorious in a Number One Contenders Gauntlet Match during last Friday's edition of "SmackDown".

Logan Paul will be making an appearance on tonight's show in his home state of Ohio. Paul will be defending the United States Championship against LA Knight at the Cleveland Browns Stadium tomorrow night as the issues between the duo have continuously been on the rise over the course of the past several weeks.

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair will be challenging The Unholy Union for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Not only did Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre successfully retained their title against Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson of Meta-Four this past Tuesday on "NXT" programming, but Cargill and Belair have been vying to gain a shot at The Unholy Union's title since being dethroned by them at WWE Clash At The Castle back in June.

We are live! Wade Barrett and Corey Graves greet audiences at home as Cody Rhodes makes his way down to the ring.