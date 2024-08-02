WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 8/2 - Cody Rhodes & Solo Sikoa Meet In The Ring, Two Tag Team Title Matches
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on August 2, 2024, coming to you live from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio!
One night before he defends the Undisputed Championship against Solo Sikoa, Cody Rhodes will be meeting with his SummerSlam challenger in the ring one last time tonight. Sikoa and the rest of The Bloodline have made Rhodes watch on as they attack his allies Randy Orton and Kevin Owens in the closing moments of the July 12 and 19 editions of "SmackDown".
#DIY will be putting the WWE Tag Team Championship on the line for the second time ever since dethroning A-Town Down Under as titleholders on the July 5 episode of "SmackDown" as they defend against Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga. Fatu and Tonga secured the right to challenge Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa when they emerged victorious in a Number One Contenders Gauntlet Match during last Friday's edition of "SmackDown".
Logan Paul will be making an appearance on tonight's show in his home state of Ohio. Paul will be defending the United States Championship against LA Knight at the Cleveland Browns Stadium tomorrow night as the issues between the duo have continuously been on the rise over the course of the past several weeks.
Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair will be challenging The Unholy Union for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Not only did Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre successfully retained their title against Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson of Meta-Four this past Tuesday on "NXT" programming, but Cargill and Belair have been vying to gain a shot at The Unholy Union's title since being dethroned by them at WWE Clash At The Castle back in June.
We are live! Wade Barrett and Corey Graves greet audiences at home as Cody Rhodes makes his way down to the ring.
Cody Rhodes and Solo Sikoa Meet In The Ring
Rhodes asks Cleveland what they want to talk about, then revises his question and asks who they want to talk to. He then calls Solo Sikoa down to the ring and he makes his way out.
Sikoa demands that Cleveland acknowledge him, and Rhodes tells Sikoa it's not easy to do what he's done in regards to becoming the new "Tribal Chief". He says he admires what Sikoa has done from far away, but when the bell will ring at SummerSlam, Sikoa will find out that he has nothing to lose while he has everything on the line.
Sikoa asks Rhodes if he's done and tells him that he's wasting his time. He says he's running out of patience like Rhodes is running out of time as the Undisputed WWE Champion. Rhodes says he's not done, then says Sikoa is a self appointed "Tribal Chief" while he is undoubtedly the Undisputed WWE Champion. He says if he loses to Sikoa tomorrow night, he can't repay the debt he intends to towards Randy Orton and Kevin Owens if he loses. Sikoa points out that Rhodes keeps mentioning his Bloodline Rules match against Roman Reigns during Night Two of WrestleMania 40, then says he's dangerous rather than weak. He says he will show Rhodes just how dangerous he is tomorrow night, then challenges Rhodes to up the ante in their match tomorrow night by making it Bloodline Rules.
Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tanga Loa make their way down to the ring through the crowd and surround the ring. Rhodes tells Fatu, Tonga, and Loa that he isn't scared of them, then accepts Sikoa's Bloodline Rules challenge. Sikoa tells Rhodes he could order Fatu, Tonga, and Loa to attack him, but he isn't going to in order to let Fatu and Tonga focus on winning the WWE Tag Team Championship later tonight. Rhodes tells Sikoa that he doesn't have to fight his family, but defeat the "Tribal Chief". He says since the "Tribal Chief" isn't present, he'll settle for the wannabe tomorrow night instead.
Andrade then makes his way down to the ring. Carmelo Hayes follows.
Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade
The bell rings and the two lock up. Hayes fires off a chop on Andrade in the corner, and the two take turns trying to lock in submission holds on one another. They then exchange chops, but Hayes connects with a dropkick on Andrade. Andrade responds with one of his own before he and Hayes roll up one another. Andrade sets up for The Message, but Hayes avoids it and rolls out of the ring.
Hard refresh this page for updates — ctrl + F5 on Windows; Cmnd + shift + R on Mac