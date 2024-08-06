Injury Update For WWE Star Jacob Fatu

As Cody Rhodes and Solo Sikoa duked it out for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship during the main event of SummerSlam, there was a bit of an injury scare, though it didn't involve Rhodes or Sikoa. Instead, it involved one-half of the WWE Tag Team Champions, Jacob Fatu, one of the many Bloodline members to interfere in the match. In the latter stages, Fatu would hit Rhodes with a top rope splash through the announcer's table and emerge holding his leg; Fatu's night would end there and he would later be spotted in a walking boot after the show.

Since then, there's been plenty of questions on how serious, if at all, Fatu's injury is, and whether or not Fatu was to have more involvement in the match that was subsequently scrapped. On Tuesday morning's "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer attempted to put the first factor to bed, stating that those in WWE were of the belief that Fatu's injured leg "wasn't that bad." Still, it remains unclear whether Fatu will have to miss any time in the ring, or if he will continue to be available for matches and angles.

Meltzer also confirmed that Fatu's announcers table splash was intended to write him out of the rest of the match, and for good reason, as WWE didn't want any interactions between Fatu and Roman Reigns, who made his return at the end of the match. This is because WWE was looking for the focus to be on Reigns and Sikoa, who Reigns hit with a Superman Punch which led to Rhodes defeating Sikoa and retaining the Undisputed Universal Title. Reigns is scheduled to appear on "SmackDown" later this week, and it's expected Sikoa, Fatu, if he's healthy, and the rest of the Bloodline will be there to confront him.

