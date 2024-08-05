Roman Reigns Advertised For This Friday's WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns returned to WWE at SummerSlam this past Saturday during the main event between Cody Rhodes and Solo Sikoa for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Despite being a rival to Rhodes in the past, he helped "The American Nightmare" pick up the win after delivering a Superman Punch and a spear to his cousin. With more drama undoubtedly set to unfold within The Bloodline, Reigns will return to "WWE Smackdown" this Friday.

On Monday morning, WWE announced several stars that will be featured on the next episode of the blue brand's weekly show, which will emanate from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The names include new WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax, Rhodes, and Bayley, in addition to "The Tribal Chief." However, it has yet to be revealed if rhe Bloodline will make an appearance in light of Reigns being in attendance.

This Friday will mark Reigns' first appearance on "WWE Smackdown" since the March 22 edition of the show, where he went face-to-face with Rhodes ahead of WrestleMania 40. Before SummerSlam, his most recent match was at "The Grandest Stage Of Them All," when he lost his Undisputed WWE Championship to Rhodes in the main event of the show.

Should Reigns come face-to-face with the Bloodline, he might not have to contend with every member of the group, as Jacob Fatu suffered a leg injury at SummerSlam after delivering a frog splash from the top rope onto the announce table. WWE CCO Triple H confirmed that Fatu was "banged up," and it remains to be seen if he'll be healthy enough to have Sikoa's back now that Reigns is gunning for him.