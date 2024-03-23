WWE SmackDown 3/22/2024: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

You can expect storms every Friday night from next week forward, because tonight, Jade Cargill publicly announced that she was headed to "WWE SmackDown" via a video package. Besides confirming her home for the foreseeable future, Cargill took the opportunity to let the WWE Universe know that she is the coolest kid on the block, and did so with a signature classiness that will surely become her defining mark very soon, if it hasn't already.

Cargill should be the first person that comes to mind upon hearing the phrase "effortlessly cool", because she truly does make it look so easy. With chiseled muscles and sleek, stark-white hair, she commands the room just with her strong gaze. She is full of suave winks and gentle smirks that let the entire room know who is the toughest in the room without saying a word. Quiet confidence radiates off of her, and her presence commands attention without being flamboyant or overbearing.

While her raw strength and luxurious aesthetic are appealing, they are also things that can be found in multiple other female Superstars. No, It is that silent self-assuredness that makes Cargill so uniquely appealing. She doesn't need to shout to get your attention — just one glance from her cool gaze, and she can grip an entire fanbase. In a ring that so often has people talking loudly, all vying for your attention with their volume and their showiness, Cargill is a cool relief from that hustle and bustle. To be able to make such an impression with so little words is a great talent.

Cargill was genuine and honest when she said that she doesn't even need to speak to become a trending topic. As I'm writing this, Cargill's name is trending right alongside "SmackDown" on X (formerly known as Twitter) — and that is immediately after a showdown between The Bloodline and Cody Rhodes, "Main Event" Jey Uso, and World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin'" Rollins. She is so powerful that even with six of the company's top male stars closing out the show, she commands the attention of the WWE Universe. Might I remind you: she didn't even appear in-person tonight! There was just a video package that announced that she was headed for Friday nights, and that was in the earlier parts of the show. For her to have that kind of pull when she's not even there is incredible, and speaks volumes to her popularity and to the effectiveness of her quietness. The people have already seen the loud, the brash, and the flamboyant Superstar. Cargill's classy confidence is her most attractive quality.

All of a sudden, I'm investing in storm-chasing equipment, because you better believe that this writer will be keeping a close eye on Cargill from next week forward.

Written by Angeline Phu