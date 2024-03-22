WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 3/22 - Cody Rhodes & Roman Reigns Meet In The Ring, IYO SKY Takes On Naomi

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on March 22, 2024, coming to you live from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin!

Although it remains to be seen whether or not their match will be Bloodline Rules or if The Bloodline will be barred from ringside, Roman Reigns will be defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes at Night Two of WrestleMania. Before they face one another on April 7, however, they will stand across from one another tonight as they meet in the ring.

Advertisement

Women's Champion IYO SKY will be competing in her first televised match since January 5 as she goes head-to-head with Naomi. The pair came face-to-face last Friday when Naomi looked to provide a helping hand to Bayley as SKY and her Damage CTRL teammates beat her down post match.

Finn Balor and Damian Priest of Judgment Day will be defending their Undisputed Tag Team Championship in a Six-Pack Challenge Ladder Match in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with #DIY, New Day, and Awesome Truth having qualified this past Monday on "Raw". The final two teams competing in the match have yet to be determined, but Grayson Waller and Austin Theory face The Good Brothers and the Authors of Pain square off with The Street Profits in a pair of matches as the four teams become closer to qualifying for the match.

Advertisement

Santos Escobar sidelined Rey Mysterio with an injury back in November when he turned his back on him and the rest of LWO. Tonight, Rey has his chance to exact his retribution as he goes one-on-one with Escobar. Additionally, Bianca Belair, Randy Orton, and LA Knight are among those advertised to be in town tonight on WWE's event page.

We are live! Wade Barrett and Corey Graves greet audiences at home as Rey Mysterio makes his way down to the ring. Santos Escobar follows.