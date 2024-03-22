WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 3/22 - Cody Rhodes & Roman Reigns Meet In The Ring, IYO SKY Takes On Naomi
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on March 22, 2024, coming to you live from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin!
Although it remains to be seen whether or not their match will be Bloodline Rules or if The Bloodline will be barred from ringside, Roman Reigns will be defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes at Night Two of WrestleMania. Before they face one another on April 7, however, they will stand across from one another tonight as they meet in the ring.
Women's Champion IYO SKY will be competing in her first televised match since January 5 as she goes head-to-head with Naomi. The pair came face-to-face last Friday when Naomi looked to provide a helping hand to Bayley as SKY and her Damage CTRL teammates beat her down post match.
Finn Balor and Damian Priest of Judgment Day will be defending their Undisputed Tag Team Championship in a Six-Pack Challenge Ladder Match in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with #DIY, New Day, and Awesome Truth having qualified this past Monday on "Raw". The final two teams competing in the match have yet to be determined, but Grayson Waller and Austin Theory face The Good Brothers and the Authors of Pain square off with The Street Profits in a pair of matches as the four teams become closer to qualifying for the match.
Santos Escobar sidelined Rey Mysterio with an injury back in November when he turned his back on him and the rest of LWO. Tonight, Rey has his chance to exact his retribution as he goes one-on-one with Escobar. Additionally, Bianca Belair, Randy Orton, and LA Knight are among those advertised to be in town tonight on WWE's event page.
We are live! Wade Barrett and Corey Graves greet audiences at home as Rey Mysterio makes his way down to the ring. Santos Escobar follows.
Santos Escobar vs. Rey Mysterio
The bell rings and Rey wastes no time. He goes after Escobar, leveling him with a shoulder tackle and sending his head bouncing off the top turnbuckle. He continues wearing him down and lands a kick on Escobar's knee, then follows it up with a forearm and a hurricanrana off the top rope. He then follows it up with a running boot and a sliding dropkick to Escobar's knee, but Escobar levels Rey before he hits a dropkick. He goes for a pin, but Rey kicks out. Rey then sends Escobar crashing out of the ring with a hurricanrana and goes flying under the bottom rope.
Back from the break, Escobar delivers a pair of running knees to Rey in the corner. Rey responds with a kick to Escobar's chest out of the corner and rains down right hands on him, but Escobar sends Rey crashing into the opposite corner face first and drapes him off the top rope by his knees. He lands a running kick on Rey's chest and charges at him, but Rey moves out of the way and Escobar is sent colliding with the ring post. Rey then delivers a crossbody to Escobar on the outside from the top rope, then gets him back in the ring and delivers a senton off the top. He follows it up with a pair of clotheslines and a dropkick, then sends Escobar into the ropes and looks to dial it up for the 619. Escobar catches Rey with a superkick and goes for a pin, but Rey kicks out.
The pair end up on the outside, and Rey delivers a senton to Escobar off the ring apron that sends him crashing through the barricade near the timekeeper's area. Rey gets Escobar back in the ring and delivers a forearm to him from the apron, then looks to fly. A masked figure trips him, and reveals themselves to be Dominik Mysterio. This opens the door for Escobar to dial it up for the 619 and follow it up with the Phantom Driver for the win.
Winner: Santos Escobar
We then head backstage and see Bayley thank Naomi for helping her out with Damage CTRL last week. Bianca Belair then approaches, and confronts Bayley about the attacks her and Damage CTRL launched against her over the past couple years. She tells Bayley that the past has finally caught up with her and she deserves everything coming her way.
Back at ringside, Austin Theory and Grayson Waller make their way down.
