Bully Ray Explains What He Thinks Cody Rhodes Should Have Said During WWE Raw Promo

WWE legend Bully Ray has assessed Cody Rhodes' promo on this past week's "WWE Raw," where the men's Royal Rumble winner took potshots at The Rock.

The Hall of Famer, during his appearance on "Busted Open," pointed out issues in the promo, and has detailed what he would've wanted "The American Nightmare" to say in the promo. He believes that Rhodes should've addressed The Rock's comments about his mother first and then gone on to touch on other topics.

"1000% because that's the meat of the promo," Ray said, highlighting how Rhodes should've first attacked The Rock for bringing his mother into the picture. "That's what's fueling you right now. The first words out of my mouth would've been, 'Dwayne, my mother? You want to talk about my mother? Here's what I got for you: First things first, you don't talk about my family; second thing, you don't talk about my mother. You have now put yourself in my crosshairs more than you've ever been before. This is no longer about Cody Rhodes and The Rock. This is now about Cody Runnels and Dwayne Johnson [their real-life names] because you brought my mother into this.'"

Ray also remarked that Rhodes' delivery in his promo resembled that of a heel.