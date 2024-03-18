WWE Raw Live Coverage 3/18 - WrestleMania Six-Pack Challenge Qualifiers, Last Woman Standing Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on March 18, 2024, coming to you live from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina!

The next three teams competing in the Six-Pack Ladder Match for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 40 will be revealed, as Indus Sher takes on R-Truth and The Miz in a qualifier match while The Creed Brothers face #DIY, and New Day squares off with Alpha Academy's Otis and Akira Tozawa. The winners will join Legado Del Fantasma, New Catch Republic, and titleholders Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest, with the former two teams qualifying for the match this past Friday on "WWE SmackDown".

Tensions between Becky Lynch and Nia Jax have been mounting over the past several weeks, culminating during last week's edition of "Raw" when Lynch defeated Liv Morgan in a singles match and Jax blindsided the pair with an attack backstage later on that night. Tonight, "The Man" and "The Irresistible Force" look to settle their issues once and for all as they collide in a Last Woman Standing Match.

GUNTHER found out who he would be defending his Intercontinental Championship against at WrestleMania when Sami Zayn defeated Shinsuke Nakamura, Chad Gable, JD McDonagh, Ricochet, and Bronson Reed in a Number One Contenders Gauntlet Match last week. GUNTHER and Zayn will come face-to-face for the first time since as they put pen to paper to make the match official.

Additionally, per WWE's event page, Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins, and Cody Rhodes are all advertised to be in town.