Bully Ray Reacts To Cody Rhodes' WWE Raw Promo

In response to The Rock calling him and Seth Rollins out during last week's "WWE SmackDown," Cody Rhodes cut a promo during last night's "WWE RAW" in an attempt to hit back at "The Brahma Bull." While Rhodes' fans were largely happy with his response online, others like Bully Ray have a mixed reaction to it, which the veteran detailed on "Busted Open Radio." According to Bully, he wasn't too impressed with the promo and gave it a five out of ten. "Here's the reason I'm giving it a five: I didn't love it, I didn't hate it, it was right in the middle." Bully suggested the only reason more fans aren't slamming the promo is because they're allowing their biases to get them to like it.

Following this, Bully claimed that most people only seemed to like the promo due to the swears used by Rhodes, and suggested this wasn't the way to go for a babyface. "You have an uber babyface cutting a promo days after The Rock talked about his mother, and the only thing you can tell me is that you liked the curses? Not good if you're the babyface."

Bully also questioned why he should be rooting for Rhodes and hating Rock."I understand that he said some things about Cody's mom, but the crowd loved it. A**hole? Passe. B**ch? Passe. 'Roman's Sidechick?' Okay, whatever? And then 'little d**k syndrome?' If the only thing that Cody would have said was LDS? If LDS was the only thing that he said? Okay, maybe."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.