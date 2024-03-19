CM Punk, The Rock Both Returning To WWE Raw Next Week

Is it even a wrestling show in Chicago if CM Punk isn't there? Punk will be live in the flesh next Monday when "WWE Raw" returns to Chicago on the "Road to WrestleMania." His return was announced on this week's "Raw" broadcast, but next week's other big return was announced on X (formerly known as Twitter) when Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson proclaimed that "THE FINAL BOSS WILL ELECTRIFY BROOKLYN ON MONDAY NIGHT RAW."

THE FINAL BOSS WILL ELECTRIFY BROOKLYN ON MONDAY NIGHT RAW⚡️✊🏾 Now sit back, shut your mouths and ENJOY THE RIDE THE ROCK IS TAKING ALL YOUR CANDY ASSES ON 🤫 ONE NIGHT ONLY #BROOKLYN #RAW#TheROCK @wwe @TKOGrp pic.twitter.com/Lv3lXr1PNe — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 19, 2024

The Rock's announcement came shortly after Cody Rhodes captured the attention of the wrestling world with his searing promo against "The Great One" on Monday's "Raw." Rhodes and Rock will be on opposite sides of the ring for the main event of WrestleMania Night 1, a tag team match also involving World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Punk, meanwhile, is currently recovering from a torn tricep that he suffered during the Royal Rumble match and will be out of action until the later half of the year. However, in a video package promo on "Raw," Punk said he would be in Philadelphia for WrestleMania 40. While his burgeoning feud with Rollins has been halted due to the injury, Rollins' WrestleMania Night 2 opponent, Drew McIntyre, has been calling out Punk seemingly on a weekly basis since taking him out in Punk's most recent appearance in a WWE ring. As of this writing, it's unclear what Punk's role will be at WrestleMania, or what his plans are for next week's "Raw."