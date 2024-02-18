WWE Star CM Punk Provides Update On Return Timeline Following Torn Triceps Injury

WWE star CM Punk attended UFC 298 on Saturday night, and while he was there to enjoy some mixed martial arts action, he still fielded some questions about his in-ring future. The "Straight Edge Superstar" is currently recovering from a triceps injury that he picked up at this year's WWE Royal Rumble show, and while many fans are eagerly anticipating his comeback, they will have to wait a while.

During an interview with UFC on TNT Sports, Punk said that he was originally scheduled to headline WWE WrestleMania 40 before the injury scuppered those plans. As a result of the setback, he won't be cleared to compete again until the second half of 2024.

"We're thinking maybe six to eight months, but I'm not really in a rush to get back to compete. I'm in a rush to get healthy. I'm in a rush to get better. The sooner I do that, the better I'll be when I come back."

Unfortunately for Punk, the injury occurred during his first televised match since returning to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. While the timing was unfortunate, the former AEW star noted that injuries are a natural part of the job.

"It's what happens to athletes. Mentally, I think it's harder because the physical pain is whatever. But I look at it just like a bump in the road. This is an occupational hazard. It happens, and I'll be back bigger and better. I'm a clumsy idiot. I tore my left triceps about two years ago, so the right one was jealous."