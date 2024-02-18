WWE Star CM Punk Provides Update On Return Timeline Following Torn Triceps Injury

CM Punk looking up WWE
By Kieran Fisher/

WWE star CM Punk attended UFC 298 on Saturday night, and while he was there to enjoy some mixed martial arts action, he still fielded some questions about his in-ring future. The "Straight Edge Superstar" is currently recovering from a triceps injury that he picked up at this year's WWE Royal Rumble show, and while many fans are eagerly anticipating his comeback, they will have to wait a while.

During an interview with UFC on TNT Sports, Punk said that he was originally scheduled to headline WWE WrestleMania 40 before the injury scuppered those plans. As a result of the setback, he won't be cleared to compete again until the second half of 2024.

"We're thinking maybe six to eight months, but I'm not really in a rush to get back to compete. I'm in a rush to get healthy. I'm in a rush to get better. The sooner I do that, the better I'll be when I come back."

Unfortunately for Punk, the injury occurred during his first televised match since returning to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. While the timing was unfortunate, the former AEW star noted that injuries are a natural part of the job.

"It's what happens to athletes. Mentally, I think it's harder because the physical pain is whatever. But I look at it just like a bump in the road. This is an occupational hazard. It happens, and I'll be back bigger and better. I'm a clumsy idiot. I tore my left triceps about two years ago, so the right one was jealous."

