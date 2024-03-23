WWE WrestleMania 40 Tag Team Championship Tournament Report, SmackDown 3/22/2024

The March 18 episode of "WWE Raw" saw the likes of DIY and The New Day secure their spots at WrestleMania 40 in the Six-Pack Challenge Ladder Match. Friday night, four teams in "WWE SmackDown's" tag team division vied for the opportunity to compete in Philadelphia, and by the time the dust settled, the teams of Austin Theory and Grayson Waller and The Street Profits found themselves with one more win to their name, and a qualifying tournament finals match in their near future.

Austin Theory and Grayson Waller faced off against Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows of The OC. Michin accompanied "The Good Brothers" to the ring and got involved in the contest when she hit an arm drag onto Waller. Theory ultimately secured the win following a dirty pin on Gallows, which Waller assisted with.

The Street Profits, meanwhile, took on long-time rivals in The Authors of Pain, who were accompanied by Paul Ellering. Montez Ford brought home a victory after pinning Rezar. As Ford walked up the ramp, he reminded the whole arena that they were "one step closer to WrestleMania".

Next week will see The Profits in fierce competition against Austin Theory and Grayson Waller in their bracket's finals. The winner of that match will be granted a spot in the Six-Pack Challenge Ladder Match. New Catch Republic and Legado Del Fantasma won their respective matches last week, and will compete in their own bracket's finals on the March 29 episode of "SmackDown." The victor of their match will secure the final spot at WrestleMania 40.

As of this writing, DIY, Awesome Truth, The New Day, and The Judgement Day are confirmed to compete for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 40. Finn Balor and Damian Priest of The Judgement Day are the current incumbent champions, with their reign currently clocking in at 158 days.