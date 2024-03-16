WWE WrestleMania 40 Tag Team Championship Tournament Report, SmackDown 3/15/2024

Friday night, four tag teams vied for the opportunity to compete at WrestleMania 40 for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. By the end of "WWE SmackDown," however, Legado Del Fantasma and the New Catch Republic were the ones to take their first steps towards their WrestleMania moment.

Angel Garza and Berto were accompanied to the ring by Elektra Lopez, and fought in the opening contest against the Latino World Order, represented by Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, and Zelina Vega. Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne of the New Catch Republic took on old foes themselves later in the show, securing a win over Elton Prince and Kit Wilson of Pretty Deadly. They are now expected to take on Garza and Berto in the near future. The winners of that contest will be placed into the Six-Pack Challenge Ladder Match at WrestleMania 40.

Participants of the WrestleMania Six-Pack Ladder Match are decided by qualifying matches on "WWE SmackDown" and "WWE Raw." The "SmackDown" matches are organized in multiple, distinct tournament-style brackets, with the final team remaining in each bracket punching their ticket to Philadelphia. The Street Profits are slated to take on the Authors of Pain next week, while The OC will battle for a spot at WrestleMania against Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. Things are simpler on "Raw," where the remaining three participants will be determined via basic qualifying matches. Each "Raw" team will only need a single win to advance to WrestleMania, while the "SmackDown" teams need two.

The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships are currently held by Finn Balor and Damian Priest of The Judgement Day. This is the team's second reign, and as of writing, they have held the titles for 147 days.