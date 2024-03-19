WWE WrestleMania 40 Tag Team Championship Tournament Report, Raw 3/18/2024

After last Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown" saw Legado Del Fantasma and New Catch Republic take one more step towards their WrestleMania moments, several teams in "WWE Raw's" tag team division clashed Monday night to punch their tickets to Philadelphia. After three qualifying matches, fans can expect to see #DIY, The Awesome Truth, and The New Day fight for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships in a Six-Pack Challenge Ladder Match at WrestleMania 40.

Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, known collectively as #DIY, took on The Creed Brothers in the opening match of the evening, where Ciampa earned the win. WrestleMania 40 will be the WrestleMania debut of both Ciampa and Gargano. Meanwhile, the Miz and R-Truth fought against Indus Sher's Veer and Sanga, who were accompanied to the ring by Jinder Mahal. R-Truth pinned Veer for the victory, much to the shocked delight of "The A-Lister." And finally, The New Day became the last team from "Raw" to punch their ticket to WrestleMania after they took down Alpha Academy's Akira Tozawa and Otis. Woods pinned Tozawa with a high-flying elbow drop to secure the victory.

The qualifying process for the Six-Pack Challenge Ladder Match differs between "SmackDown" and "Raw." While tag teams on "SmackDown" must score two wins in a tournament-style qualifying bracket, teams on "Raw" only needed to win one qualifying match to secure their place at WrestleMania. Two more teams from "SmackDown" will join #DIY, Awesome Truth, and New Day at WrestleMania 40 to challenge for the tag titles, which have now been held by Finn Balor and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day for 154 days and counting.