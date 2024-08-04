Two WWE Stars Got 'Banged Up' At SummerSlam, Triple H Confirms

WWE SummerSlam 2024 featured the return of Roman Reigns and other surprises, but it appears that the in-ring action produced some casualties. According to WWE's Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque, two Superstars came out of the show feeling a little worse for wear, and it's unknown how serious their injuries are.

"Unfortunately, [Jacob Fatu] got a little bit banged up in that last match," Levesque told the post-show press conference. "Logan [Paul's] a little banged up, as he should be, and Jacob's a little banged up. I'll see where that nets out here in a little bit. Hopefully nothing serious, but it was bugging [Fatu] a little bit, the leg, so we'll see where he is."

Fatu was hurt during the main event Bloodline Rules match between Cody Rhodes and Solo Sikoa, as "The Samoan Bulldozer" appeared to injure himself while performing a splash on "The American Nightmare." Levesque praised Fatu's talent during the press scrum, but hopefully he isn't on the shelf for long, as he and Tama Tonga won the WWE Tag Team Titles on the August 2 episode of "SmackDown."

Paul, meanwhile, lost the WWE United States Championship to LA Knight at "The Biggest Party of the Summer." As it stands, it's unknown where or how Paul got hurt, but fans on social media have speculated that the injury occurred during the match's botched superplex spot. Given that Paul isn't a full-time member of the roster, his injury shouldn't greatly affect WWE's week-to-week programming, but until more details become available, his status remains unclear.