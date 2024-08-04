LA Knight Claims WWE United States Title After Ending Logan Paul's Reign At SummerSlam

LA Knight has finally captured gold in WWE after defeating Logan Paul (and his entourage, including musician Machine Gun Kelly) for the United States Championship in Paul's hometown of Cleveland, Ohio at SummerSlam.

Knight arrived in Paul's PRIME truck and smashed the window out before heading down the ramp. Both men got a jump on the match before the bell rang, with Knight slamming Paul into the barricade as well as bouncing him into the PRIME Hydration Station at ringside. Paul countered by spitting the drink in Knight's face before clearing off the announce desk, but it was Knight who got the upper hand, getting on top of the desk and hitting a neck breaker. Knight finally got Paul into the ring and the match began. The pair battled back and forth, throwing each other into the ring posts and trading right hands. Knight got the upper hand at one point and got aggressive in the corner, and went to the top rope for a big elbow, but Paul kicked out. Paul hit a springboard spaceman moonsault off the top rope to Knight to the outside.

Paul then hit a knockout punch on Knight, who kicked out. Paul then jumped to the top rope, but Knight followed and hit a big superplex, which Paul kicked out of. The pair slid out of the ring and Knight began beating down Paul's friends at ringside, but was distracted and hit from behind by Paul. The champion then went to Kelly for a pair of brass knuckles and struck Knight with a jab behind the referee's back. However, when he went for a Buckshot Lariant, Knight countered into a BFT in the middle of the ring to pin Paul for the victory and become "WWE SmackDown's" new United States Champion, ending Paul's reign at nearly 300 days.