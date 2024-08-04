Nia Jax Is Your New WWE Women's Champion After Beating Bayley At SummerSlam

For a moment, it appeared as though "Tiffy Time" was upon us as Tiffany Stratton's music hit and she sprinted to the ring with her Money in the Bank briefcase, looking like she had every intention of cashing in. Even without that, however,, her arrival had plenty of impact, as it served as distraction enough for Bayley to throw hands with her on the apron, giving Nia Jax a window in which to take advantage of the champion, eventually putting her away with back-to-back Annihilators to earn the WWE Women's Championship.

The match began with a very aggressive Bayley attacking Jax with fists of fury from the opening bell before Jax's strategy shifted, leaning heavily into her powerful repertoire with a series of Samoan Drops, vicious elbows, Urinages and more. Bayley was able to regain the upper hand after Powerslamming Jax off of the top rope and landing a flying elbow, though Jax kicked out. After Stratton's interference, Jax kicked out of a stack pin attempt, hit Bayley with a running knee, and hit two Powerbombs before finishing off the champ with the Annihilators.

The win makes Jax, who earned the opportunity by becoming Queen of the Ring in May, a two-time Women's Champion in WWE, last holding the Raw Women's Championship in 2018. Bayley's reign ends just shy of four months, having claimed the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania in April, in a win over IYO SKY.

