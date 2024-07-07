Tiffany Stratton Claims Briefcase After Insane Ladder Match At WWE Money In The Bank

Tiffany Stratton took one step closer to become WWE Women's Champion as she captured the Money in the Bank briefcase during Saturday's premium live event. Stratton overcame an impressive field of women — Naomi, Zoey Stark, Lyra Valkyria, Iyo Sky, and Chelsea Green — finally stealing the moment away from Green with a brutal table bump to unclasp the briefcase.

The ladder match saw plenty of would-be moments for each competitor, though the story told throughout the match was that of Green's struggle with her fear of heights. She struck up a brief partnership with Stratton while wrestling with her fear, but as alliances in wrestling typically go, it was a means to an end, and the pair ended up having the final struggle for the championship contract. Green sought to win the bout seemingly unchallenged, but found herself opposed by Stratton atop a parallel ladder. Stratton then pushed her opponent over, ladder and all, sending her crashing through a pair of tables set up on the outside.

Stratton will now have the opportunity to cash in her Money in the Bank contract over the next 365 days on either the WWE Women's World Championship currently held by Liv Morgan or the WWE Women's Championship held by Bayley — she also confronted Money in the Bank host Trish Stratus backstage following her victory. When she does cash in, Stratton will surely hope to have a better time of it than the winner of the men's ladd match, Drew McIntyre, who was thwarted in his cash-in attempt earlier in the evening by CM Punk. Like the men's bout, the ladder match tonight was prominently sponsored by Amazon Prime's "The Boys" and featured Vought International branding on the briefcase.

