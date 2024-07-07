CM Punk Thwarts Drew McIntyre Cash-In, Damian Priest Retains World Title At WWE MITB

Ninety days after he cashed in his Money in the Bank contract and became WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Damien Priest sought to defend his title against the man who held it first: Seth "Freakin'" Rollins. By the time the dust cleared, however, Drew McIntyre was laid out on the ground, now briefcase-less; Priest was walking out with his title, and Rollins was hurling insult after insult towards the man on the announce desk, CM Punk.

In the opening tides of this match, Priest and Rollins were gridlocked. For every punch Priest threw, Rollins had a new springboard move to answer. Throughout the entire match, however, the threat of McIntyre — the then-Mr. Money in the Bank — loomed over the two men, and Priest hesitated on his offense more than once to nervously exchange glances with the ramp.

In the match's final act, Rollins landed a Falcon Arrow on Priest. For a moment, it seemed as if McIntyre had no intentions of a same-night cash-in after all. Priest weakly kicked out of Rollins' offense, but any controversy around the referee's call was dashed when McIntyre's music blared through Scotiabank Arena's speakers. McIntyre marched down the ramp to cash in his Money in the Bank contract, and the match was made into a triple threat.

