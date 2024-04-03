CM Punk Compares Triceps Tear From WWE Royal Rumble To Previous Injury

WWE star CM Punk has had a lot of bad luck over the past few years when it comes to injuries, as his tenures in both WWE and AEW have been halted due to time on the shelf. Both of his reigns as AEW World Champion were put on hold due to a broken foot and a torn triceps, and his in-ring return to WWE was over as quickly as it started when he tore his other triceps in the 2024 Royal Rumble.

Advertisement

Appearing on "MMA Hour," Punk explained that, despite suffering the same injury on different arms, his 2024 injury felt much worse than his 2022 injury. "This one [his 2022 injury] didn't feel like anything and didn't hurt at all," Punk said. "It just felt like a rubber band snapped in my arm. This one [his current injury], I very seldomly use the word agonizing, but this was very painful ...it hurt like hell." Punk was initially optimistic when he suffered the injury, as it didn't feel like his previous injury where he tore his triceps off the bone, but once he figured out how bad it actually felt, he knew it wasn't a good sign.

As far as when the injury took place, many people have cited Drew McIntyre hitting Punk with a FutureShock DDT as the moment the injury occurred. However, Punk didn't reveal exactly when it happened, rather opting to say that he still had a part to play in the rumble match. "Not that far into it and I still had a bit to go." Punk said. "This is one of those things where I grab my arm, dig my finger right in there where my triceps is supposed to be, and there's just a big hole."

Advertisement

Please credit "MMA Hour" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.