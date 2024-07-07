Drew McIntyre Captures WWE Money In The Bank Briefcase In Opening Match In Toronto

Drew McIntyre got one step closer to becoming a world champion once again as he captured the Money in the Bank briefcase to kick off Saturday's event. McIntyre overcame the rest of the field — Carmelo Hayes, LA Knight, Andrade, Jey Uso, and Chad Gable — by stealing the moment away from Uso, launching a ladder into his face before clearing the ring with Claymore kick. From there, he made an unchallenged ascent to unclasp the briefcase and win the match.

Despite reportedly being present for the event, CM Punk was conspicuous for his absence during this bout. He had previously run interference against McIntyre in his last two world title matches, delivering a blow with his arm brace to allow Damian Priest an easy cash-in at WrestleMania and costing him the rematch at Clash at the Castle, but there was no outside interference for the match; even in the case of Chad Gable, whom speculation had as a potential victim of the Wyatt Sicks. Nevertheless, McIntyre's Money in the Bank win comes at a fortuitous time, with both the WWE World Heavyweight and WWE Universal Champions in action later in the night. The Men's Money in the Bank ladder match was also sponsored by "The Boys" Amazon Prime show, with the briefcase branded after the fictional Vought International superhero pharmaceutical company.

